New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,329 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of New Jersey Resources worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NJR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

