Newscrypto (NWC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.22 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $112.88 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001199 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00068086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00294946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.00712221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,249.63 or 0.99480156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.72 or 0.00801989 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,044,416 coins and its circulating supply is 155,384,668 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

