Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $30.50 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00294531 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.12 or 0.00736786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,720.90 or 0.99975615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.05 or 0.00793583 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

