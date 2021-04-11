Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Financial Analysis

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.33 billion 0.60 -$146.63 million $0.36 29.11 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nexa Resources and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 2 3 3 0 2.13 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential downside of 34.16%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -32.17% -3.22% -1.22% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

