Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $2.94 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $13.19 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00004898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00056521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00020891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00083693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00619172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00041851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00032968 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo (CRYPTO:NEXO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.