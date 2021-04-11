NEXT.coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.15 or 0.01146537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $271.29 or 0.00453316 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000922 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00014703 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001331 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.