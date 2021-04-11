NextDAO (NAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.21 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $2.21 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,940,171,169 coins and its circulating supply is 1,899,939,060 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

