NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.1% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $77.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

