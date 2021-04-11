NFTLootBox Reaches Market Cap of $2.51 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $871,390.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $111.20 or 0.00185030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00068963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00295812 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.51 or 0.00737987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.27 or 1.00077369 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018690 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.63 or 0.00796414 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s genesis date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

