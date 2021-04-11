NFTX Hashmasks Index Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,561.77 or 0.02617146 BTC on major exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $796,501.05 and approximately $18,979.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00055940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00613204 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00041548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00032427 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

MASK is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 510 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

