NFTX (NFTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, NFTX has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $161.22 or 0.00269609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a market capitalization of $75.52 million and $2.24 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00083765 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.49 or 0.00622923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033160 BTC.

NFTX Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

