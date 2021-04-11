NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the lowest is $1.47. NICE posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.85.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $231.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $288.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in NICE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after buying an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NICE by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 561,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

