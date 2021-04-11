Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0132

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $100.86 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,054.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.58 or 0.03574420 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.44 or 0.00415364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $693.83 or 0.01155347 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.47 or 0.00546961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.43 or 0.00458632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.21 or 0.00366685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00033681 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00207245 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,280,225,729 coins and its circulating supply is 7,618,725,729 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

