NIX (NIX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $118,988.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. NIX has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and approximately $118,988.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,978.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,150.40 or 0.03585296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.22 or 0.00425517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $692.31 or 0.01154263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00549465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.18 or 0.00457137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.70 or 0.00387982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00033572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,009,066 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

