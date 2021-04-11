NIX Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 9% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $29.53 million and $146,806.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,845.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,152.58 or 0.03596895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.49 or 0.00431930 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.72 or 0.01162530 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.29 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.10 or 0.00466368 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00208613 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,007,040 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.