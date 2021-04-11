Noir Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $772,786.87 and approximately $1,336.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.18 or 0.00393642 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00028786 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007034 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,450,402 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.