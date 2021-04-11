Noir Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,197.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. Noir has a market cap of $778,238.45 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.85 or 0.00396765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00027464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011827 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,450,015 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.