Noku Market Cap Hits $9.03 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Noku has traded down 6% against the dollar. Noku has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $8,821.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00056644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.37 or 0.00618899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00033280 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

