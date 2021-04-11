Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,292,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,979,000. Norges Bank owned 0.60% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

