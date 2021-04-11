Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,284,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,694,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.03% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $49.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $49.91.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

