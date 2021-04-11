Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 816,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,900,000. Norges Bank owned 2.27% of Acuity Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.19.

AYI opened at $170.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $173.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

