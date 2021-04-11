Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,210,888 The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,196,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 71,028 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 344,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 308,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

