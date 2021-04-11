Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 2,249,006 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,249,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,494,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $310,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $1,842,568.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,663,750 shares of company stock worth $301,701,959 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lyft in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

