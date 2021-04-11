Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 424,153 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 424,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,290,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.06% of Everest Re Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Everest Re Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $316.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

RE stock opened at $254.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

