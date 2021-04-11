Norges Bank Buys New Shares in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,123,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Cable One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,865,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 355.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,261,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,786.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,622.52 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,852.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

