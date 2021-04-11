Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,101,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,018 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 99.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $82.26 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.