Norges Bank Buys Shares of 10,915,531 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,915,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,426,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.99% of Lumen Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,459,000. Gifford Fong Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

LUMN opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

