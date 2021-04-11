Norges Bank Buys Shares of 1,650,533 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,650,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,574,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.19% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,238,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,956,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of BEKE opened at $55.95 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.04.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. KE’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.