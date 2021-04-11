Norges Bank Buys Shares of 642,693 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.02% of Whirlpool as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.