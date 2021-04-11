Norges Bank Buys Shares of 809,789 XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 809,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,527,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.79% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $111.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.