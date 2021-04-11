Norges Bank Buys Shares of 833,486 Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 833,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,804,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.43% of Zai Lab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $132.63 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.09.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

