Norges Bank Invests $100.01 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 584,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,011,000. Norges Bank owned 1.08% of Snap-on as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $17,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 280,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,069,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 169,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,547. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $236.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.