Norges Bank Invests $102.78 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,719,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,780,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of News at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of News by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21. News Co. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

