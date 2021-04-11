Norges Bank Invests $104.58 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,721,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,584,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.92% of UDR as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

