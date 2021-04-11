Norges Bank Invests $104.80 Million in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,455,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,795,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Quanta Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $72.40.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

