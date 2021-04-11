Norges Bank Invests $105.44 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,810,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,443,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of Teck Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,673,000 after purchasing an additional 86,963 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $29,040,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares in the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

