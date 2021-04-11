Norges Bank Invests $105.92 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,493,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,923,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.14% of Amdocs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $73.68 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

