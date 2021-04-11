Norges Bank Invests $106.97 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 894,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,965,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of PTC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $33,092.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

