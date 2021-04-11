Norges Bank Invests $111.17 Million in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,754,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,171,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.96% of Equity LifeStyle Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 656,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,818,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,591,000 after purchasing an additional 637,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $68.52.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

