Norges Bank Invests $112.05 Million in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,363,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,050,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.83% of Brown & Brown at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,970,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,706,000 after purchasing an additional 74,602 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,234,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

