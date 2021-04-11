Norges Bank Invests $93.79 Million in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,216,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,794,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.05% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 254,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 60,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 1,079.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 517,064 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth $43,070,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

