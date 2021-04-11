Norges Bank Invests $94.70 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 573,738 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,695,000. Norges Bank owned 1.02% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,072,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,181 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.