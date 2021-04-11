Norges Bank Invests $96.19 Million in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 580,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,185,000. Norges Bank owned 1.14% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after acquiring an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 418,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,874,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $169.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.71. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

