Norges Bank Invests $96.20 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,198,000. Norges Bank owned 0.79% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Dynatrace by 367.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 205,857 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 34,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,219,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Truist boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

NYSE:DT opened at $52.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $5,018,288.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,422. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

