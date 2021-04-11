Norges Bank Invests $98.18 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,635,531 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,181,000. Norges Bank owned 0.65% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,931,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,100 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 66,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

LNG opened at $73.12 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.