Norges Bank Invests $99.21 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,868,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,205,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.13% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after purchasing an additional 39,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

