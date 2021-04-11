Norges Bank Invests $99.77 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,117,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,768,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 3,990,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,439,000 after buying an additional 2,547,269 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $20,800,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

