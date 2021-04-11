Norges Bank Invests $99.87 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,871,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.01% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,333,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,440,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHK. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

NYSE:MHK opened at $202.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $202.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

