Norges Bank Makes New $115.52 Million Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,620,016 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $115,517,000. Norges Bank owned 0.92% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUAN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of NUAN opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.80, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.