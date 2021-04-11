Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 922,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,469,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.64% of Dover at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $141.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.